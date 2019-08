DAYTONA BEACH - The Daytona Beach Police Department is investigating an alleged shooting Saturday that involved two vehicles.

A gray vehicle and a white vehicle fled the scene on the 200 block of Madison Avenue between Mulberry Street and Ridgewood Avenue after gunshots apparently were exchanged by people in both cars, police said.

At least 11 shell casings were found on the road and it’s unclear if there were any injuries, police said.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.