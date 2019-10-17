Domino's employees stop an attempted armed robbery

TITUSVILLE - The Titusville Police Department has released body-cam footage showing what happened after an attempted armed robbery at the Domino's pizza store on Singleton Avenue.

The video shows officers running into the shop to find an employee holding a woman in a chokehold.

The robbery happened around 8 p.m. Monday when Ashley Marie McClintock, 36, walked into the store demanding money and food for heroin.

In a police report News 6 obtained, McClintock said, "Give me all you've got," as she brandished a gun.

According to the report an employee grabbed the gun from her right hand before another employee held her in a chokehold until police arrived.

They say she had a real gun and it was loaded, but cashier Jasmine Potts, 18, said she thought the gun was fake.

During the chaos, a customer in the Domino's drive-thru called 911 to report the attempted robbery. Officers arrived shortly after and put McClintock in handcuffs.

McClintock is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and armed robbery.

Investigators said McClintock issued an apology to the employee and said she was desperate.

