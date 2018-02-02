FHP: Florida man hands trooper weed pipe during traffic stop

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Clay County man was arrested Thursday afternoon after he tried to hand a trooper a glass pipe during a traffic stop, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Karl Scott Parsons of Orange Park was pulled over after he was spotted going more than 30 over the 55-mph speed limit shortly before 4 p.m. on Interstate 10 near Lane Avenue.

Parsons, 28, acknowledged having smoked marijuana before leaving home and then offered the trooper a multicolored glass pipe, according to a copy of his arrest report.

Nearly five ounces of jarred marijuana were found tucked inside a backpack on the backseat, and a digital scale was found on the floorboard, according to the report. Troopers also found edibles.

Parsons said he had only recently purchased the pot and admitted he was "stupid" for going so fast with marijuana in the car, the report said.

Parsons was booked into the Duval County jail on felony marijuana possession charges and a misdemeanor offense of possessing paraphernalia. He was released on bond Friday.

Who drives 86 in a 55?......this criminal. Excessive speed on I-10 nets 4.8oz of Hydroponic Cannabis, 10 marijuana chocolate bars, and multiple items of paraphernalia for distribution. Great job Trooper! pic.twitter.com/wLCdIkRipp — FHPJacksonville (@FhpJacksonville) February 2, 2018

