Holly Hill police arrest man accused of trying to steal car with baby inside

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Holly Hill Police Department said officers arrested a man accused of trying to steal a car with a baby inside.
Carmine Givens, 21, was charged with grand theft, attempted carjacking and reckless driving.
A search started in April after the suspect was accused of being involved in the theft of one car and trying to steal another with a woman and a baby inside, according to police.
On April 1, a red convertible Mercedes was reported stolen in Daytona Beach, investigators said.
Investigators said around noon the car crashed into a supply truck on 6th Street and Center Avenue.
Authorities said after the crash, the driver got out of the car and tried to steal a Nissan Pathfinder.
Officials said a woman who was in the Pathfinder with her baby yelled and threw a can ofsoup in an attempt to stop the carjacking but didn't hit the man.
He ran off without stealing the Pathfinder.
Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.