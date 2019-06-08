Holly Hill police arrest man accused of trying to steal car with baby inside

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Holly Hill Police Department said officers arrested a man accused of trying to steal a car with a baby inside.

Carmine Givens, 21, was charged with grand theft, attempted carjacking and reckless driving.

A search started in April after the suspect was accused of being involved in the theft of one car and trying to steal another with a woman and a baby inside, according to police.

On April 1, a red convertible Mercedes was reported stolen in Daytona Beach, investigators said.

Investigators said around noon the car crashed into a supply truck on 6th Street and Center Avenue.

Authorities said after the crash, the driver got out of the car and tried to steal a Nissan Pathfinder.

Officials said a woman who was in the Pathfinder with her baby yelled and threw a can ofsoup in an attempt to stop the carjacking but didn't hit the man.

He ran off without stealing the Pathfinder.



