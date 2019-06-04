Man accused of trying to steal woman's purse at restaurant in Winter Park

WINTER PARK, Fla. - A 53-year-old Orlando man is accused of trying to steal a woman's purse while she ate breakfast at The COOP on West Morse Boulevard in Winter Park on Saturday.

Carl Alvin Jones was charged with attempted robbery.

The victim told officers she and her boyfriend around 12:30 p.m. she was approached by a man when she went up to the counter, according to the arrest affidavit.

she was approached by the suspect as she went up to the counter, according to the arrest affidavit.

The arrest affidavit said the woman told police the man asked her to order food for him.

She said no to his request, according to the affidavit.

The woman told investigators she felt the man's hand against her back and her purse move, according to the report.

She said she pulled her purse to her side and covered it with her own arm.

The victim saw the man leave the restaurant after she covered her purse, she told investigators in the arrest affidavit.

About 20 minutes later, an officer saw Jones walking on Lyman Avenue, according to the report.

Investigators said Jones resisted when an officer attempted to stop him.

The victim was able to identify Jones as the suspect she had the encounter with in the restaurant after he was detained.

She told police she wants to press charges, according to the arrest affidavit.

Jones was transported to the Orange County Jail.

