COCOA, Fla. - The Cocoa Police Department said a man was airlifted to a hospital after a shooting on the 900 block of Dixon Boulevard.

This is about half-mile west of U.S. Route 1.

Police said the victim was shot in the face.

Investigators said two men were seen leaving the scene.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story we will update this story as more information becomes available.



