ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man died Saturday after a shooting in Orange County, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting occurred at a residence on Waterford Wood Circle just after 8 p.m., deputies said.

The man was transported to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, according to deputies.

The investigation is ongoing.



