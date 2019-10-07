Man dies in shooting near Waterford Lakes, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was found lying in the street after a shooting near Waterford Lakes Saturday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting occurred at a residence on Waterford Wood Circle shortly before 8:30 p.m., deputies said. The victim, 25-year-old Ronell Guignard-Brown, was taken to a hospital, where he died, according to a news release.

On Monday, deputies said they had identified Anthony Rafael Guitierrez, 29, as a person of interest in the shooting, which they do not believe was random.

Anyone with information on Guitierrez's whereabouts is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

