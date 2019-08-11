Man dies in Titusville shooting

TITUSVILLE - A man died in a shooting in Titusville on Sunday, according to the Titusville Police Department.

The shooting happened in the 1000 block of South Park Avenue, authorities said.

The victim was found on a roadway that connects the rear of Park Villas Apartments to South Deleon Avenue, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Titusville Police Department at 321-264-7800.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.