Man rushed to hospital after shooting on South Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office are looking for the suspect or suspects involved in a shooting in Orlando.

The Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the 7600 block of South Orange Blossom Trail around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators said deputies found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

Deputies said he was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

The preliminary investigation shows the victim knows the suspect or suspects involved.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.