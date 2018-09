A man was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday for a strangulation death nearly two years ago.

Christopher William McCook, 30, was found guilty of first-degree murder after he used an electrical cord to strangle Keneshia Gadson in a motel room in October 2016.

Gadson also suffered blunt force trauma to her head.

A jury of nine women and three men deliberated for over two hours.

