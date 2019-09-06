Mount Dora police search for man who stole $142 worth of Pokemon items

PHOTO CREDIT: Mount Dora Police

MOUNT DORA, Fla. - Detective Pikachu has another case to solve.

The new case involves a man accused of stealing $142.96 worth of Pokemon-related items.

The Mount Dora Police Department shared photos of the suspect on social media.

There is no word at this time if the man works with Team Rocket.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call police at 352-735-7143.

Earlier this week, officers in Marshfield, Wisconsin, arrested a man accused of stealing Pokemon cards from a Walmart.

