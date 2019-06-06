Ocoee police locate suspect vehicle involved in mail theft

PHOTO CREDIT: Ring.com

OCOEE, Fla. - The Ocoee Police Department said an officer located the suspect vehicle involved in a mail theft.

Investigators shared video of the incident on Thursday, asking for tips.

🚨🚨MAIL THEFT ALERT



This happened this morning! If you see this vehicle in your neighborhood, please call our dispatch at 407-905-3160, Press 1, immediately. A flyer will be published shortly. https://t.co/9S3fFlxTkN — Ocoee Police (@OcoeePD) June 6, 2019

The video shows someone in a white car open a mailbox and drive away.

Later in the video, the victims can be seen looking for the car.

