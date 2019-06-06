Crime

Ocoee police locate suspect vehicle involved in mail theft

Investigators shared video of the incident

OCOEE, Fla. - The Ocoee Police Department said an officer located the suspect vehicle involved in a mail theft. 

Investigators shared video of the incident on Thursday, asking for tips.

The video shows someone in a white car open a mailbox and drive away. 

Later in the video, the victims can be seen looking for the car.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available. 
 

