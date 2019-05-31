Oviedo man accused of locking himself in businesses to rob customers

Lucas Reese, 37, was charged with robbery and false imprisonment.

OVIEDO, Fla. - An Oviedo man is accused of locking himself in businesses on the 2200 block of Palm Drive and robbing customers inside, according to an Oviedo arrest report.

Around 6:43 p.m. on Thursday officers with the officers responded to the P&T Nails and Spa in reference to a robbery call.

A complaint stated a man was entering businesses in the shopping center and acting bizarrely, according to the arrest report.

The man left a Papa Murphy's and made his way toward the Dragon City Chinese restaurant, the report states.

A different complaint said he would go into businesses, lock the doors behind him and demand money from people inside, according to the arrest report.

Investigators found a man matching witness descriptions on the 800 block of West Broadway Street.

That is about one block east of the shopping center.

Reese was identified by a witness.

He told officers he was struggling to survive and went to the shopping center originally to get some food, according to the arrest report.

The arrest report shows he entered the nail salon with no intention of getting the services the business provides.

Reese is accused of going into the shop to take money from customers, according to the arrest report.

The suspect took money from the customers after locking the front doors of the businesses behind him, according to the report.

He did not dispay a weapon during the incident, the report states.

The arrest report shows he created fear by loudly and aggresively speaking to the victims, some of whom believed they were not free to leave.

A woman told investigators he invaded her personal space to the point she had no space to leave, according to the arrest report.

