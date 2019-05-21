Pit bull puppies stolen from home in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Volusia County deputies say they're looking for a woman who was wearing a bathing suit when she stole four pit bull puppies from a back yard.

The owner called authorities around 8:30 p.m. Monday to report that someone had taken the blue nose pit bull pups from his home on East Gardenia Drive, according to a news release.

A neighbor's security camera footage showed a woman with dark hair running through the yard around 5:41 p.m., deputies said. A witness said the woman had red hair that was in a ponytail and she was wearing a bathing suit.

Officials said the surveillance footage also showed a black, older-model, two-door Honda Civic that appeared to be the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Volusia County Sheriff's Office at 386-668-3830.

