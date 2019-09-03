Port Orange man accused of attempted looting in Daytona Beach Shores

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety said officers arrested a 32-year-old Port Orange man accused of attempted looting.

Investigators said officers were dispatched to the Hawaiian Inn on South Atlantic Avenue around 5:51 p.m. Monday.

Officers said Jeremy Crouter is accused of trying to get into 17 hotel rooms and condos by checking door handles for unsecured rooms.

Authorities said Crouter refused to comply and resisted arrest.

He has been charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, burglary and possession of methamphetamine.

Investigators said he was arrested during a mandatory evacuation period in Daytona Beach Shores.

