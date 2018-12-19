'Stop threatening violence:' Sheriff issues warning after another school threat arrest

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - After another recent arrest of a student accused of making a school shooting threat, the Flagler County sheriff is reminding children and teens that those types of comments are no laughing matter.

Deputies said they arrested a 16-year-old Flagler Palm Coast High School student on Friday after he told his classmates last week that he was planning a shooting at the school and he would text the two girls he was speaking with the morning he planned to execute his plan so that they would stay home that day.

The girls initially didn't report the comments but came forward on Friday because they were scared.

When interviewed by authorities, the boy said he was just joking when he made the school shooting comments, the report said.

“This is the sixth juvenile charged in Flagler County while at school since last Friday,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “This behavior must stop. Kids – stop threatening violence. Parents – talk to your children, now. This is not a joking matter. When these incidents occur, we will continue to investigate and make the appropriate charges. I’m proud of the witnesses who came forward and notified staff of the statements. They did the right thing by reporting it so we could investigate.”

The teen was arrested on a charge of false report concerning the use of firearms in a violent manner, a felony.

On Thursday, two teenage boys were arrested after deputies say they made threats to shoot up the formal dance at Indian Trails Middle School. Two 16-year-old students were arrested Monday at Flagler Palm Coast High School following accusations that they made racially-charged threats to a teacher. Last week, a 14-year-old Buddy Taylor Middle School student brought a loaded gun to school, authorities say.

