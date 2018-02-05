Suicidal mother stabs 2-year-old son to death, attacks boyfriend, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A mother stabbed her 2-year-old son to death and then tried to kill herself early Sunday in southwest Miami-Dade County, police said.

Miami-Dade police Detective Robin Pinkard said a man called 911 about 6:30 a.m., saying the woman had stabbed herself and her child. The man told the dispatcher that he was driving the woman and the boy to Homestead Hospital.

The child was pronounced dead at the hospital. The woman, identified Monday as Nathaly Ramos, 22, was treated for self-inflicted lacerations to her throat and then booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Detectives learned during their investigation that Ramos had also stabbed a man.

According to an arrest report, Ramos admitted to stabbing her boyfriend, fleeing to her mother's home and then stabbing her son in the throat before trying to kill herself.

The man who was stabbed told detectives that he woke up to a sharp pain and then saw Ramos holding a knife and a Taser. He said Ramos chased him until he locked himself in a room.

According to the report, Ramos tried to kill herself but was stopped by one of the occupants in the house.

"It's amazing to me. (I'm) still wondering why she would do that still (and) wondering why she would make that happen to her son," Lennox Bogle, who lives near Ramos's mother's home, said. "She's a nice girl, so I don't know what happened. I don't know."

Ramos faces charges of second-degree murder and and attempted murder. She appeared in court Monday morning, where she was ordered held without bail.

