PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram user cjmiami

MIAMI, Fla. - Instagram user cjmiami posted a video of a crocodile trying to make itself at home on a boat in Miami.

The man who took the video said it happened at the Black Point Marina.

The boat was tied to a doc when the croc jumped in it.

He said he sees crocodiles swimming around the marina but he has never seen them get on boats.

Eventually the croc got off the boat and jumped back into the water



