KEY LARGO, Fla. - A crocodile in a South Florida canal. That's not unusual.

What's unusual is to see a crocodile in a Florida canal floating on a pool noodle.

Victor Perez shared this photo of the crocodile on his Instagram account earlier this month with the caption, "Crock on a float."

Maybe the croc had a long day and just needed a little help floating.

