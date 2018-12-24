Crowds cheer on Surfing Santas in Cocoa Beach

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - Hundreds of surfers in Cocoa Beach showed the world how Christmas is done in Florida on Monday, aka Christmas Eve.

Participants donned Santa and other holiday appropriate costumes and hit the Atlantic Ocean with long boards, short boards, boogie boards and paddle boards while Christmas music echoed in the background.

While the waves weren't big, the crowds were large and the holiday cheer was enormous, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

"The energy is unbelievable," said surfer George Trosset, who started Surfing Santas from his beach home near Cocoa Beach with family and friends a decade ago.

Surfing Santas has since morphed into a community and tourism event that draws thousands of people to Cocoa Beach from all over the world on Christmas Eve.

It's large enough that Tshirt sales promoting the event are able to raise thousands of dollars for two charities — the Florida Surf Museum and Grind for Life, a local cancer support organization.

"It's the greatest show on surf," Trosset said.

