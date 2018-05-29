Cruise ship passengers stuck for days at Tampa port

TAMPA, Fla. - Hundreds of passengers on a Carnival Cruise ship were supposed to be enjoying sun and fun, but instead they were kept in port in Tampa for two days.

Passengers and the company say the Carnival Miracle was originally scheduled to depart Sunday and visit Belize, Honduras, Grand Cayman and Mexico. But because of "pre-emptive but necessary maintenance work," the company said it required two extra days in port.

Some passengers are upset about losing two days and two stops - Belize and Honduras. Carnival offered a two-day pro-rated fare refund, $200 onboard credit to all staterooms, free shuttles to some Tampa Bay attractions and special shows.

Passengers could have cancelled and received a full refund, or rescheduled without penalty.

The ship is expected to set sail at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

