Curry Ford Road Project wraps up

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Curry Ford Road Project is over, the city of Orlando said Tuesday.

The bike lane markings, along with the barriers on the street, will be gone by the end of the week.

"It's a headache for everyone around here," said Jason King, of Core and More Fitness.

King has been at this location for four years, and in the past month, he said, the addition of new bike lanes -- a project that was supposed to revitalize the area -- has backfired.

"A lot of my clients, they reschedule their times to come to different times," he said. "I've lost a few clients. (It's) a very heavy-traffic area and they expanded (these) four lanes less than a decade ago for a reason."

King said several people have already signed his petition to keep the project from coming back.

At JJ's Grille, the owner said business slowed down for a couple of weeks.

"Most people aren't happy about it because it adds 10 to 15 minutes to their commute," owner JJ Paredes said. "Thankfully, people start adapting. They started getting used to it."

But that's not the case for some drivers. News 6 saw cars still driving through the bike lanes even after the four-week test.

While some local business officials say the project has resulted in fewer customers, a Winn Dixie spokesperson said their store location on Curry Ford Road hasn't been affected much by the change.

The city said it will compile results from the four-week project into a final report and that will be available by the end of June.

