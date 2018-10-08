Curry Ford West becomes Orlando's newest Main Street District

ORLANDO, Fla. - A swath of Curry Ford Road that's saturated with locally-owned businesses and other hot spots, now known as Curry Ford West Market Street, has officially become Orlando's newest Main Street District.

City Council members voted on Monday to add Curry Ford West Market Street to the Orlando Main Streets program, which will allow the newly formed district to receive financial assistance, technical support and other resources to promote growth in the area.

Small businesses in the mile and a half span include Roque Pub, Peaceful Peacock, Ocean Sun Brewing, Thy Crown and Glory Salon, Claddagh Cottage Irish Pub and Hourglass Social House, which houses vegan eatery Leguminati and Foxtail Coffee.

“The city’s Main Streets include many of my favorite places to eat, drink and shop, as they are all extremely special, homegrown businesses offering unique gems in our community, and we are excited to welcome a new addition to that family,” Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said. “This year, we also celebrated a decade of the city’s Main Streets program and look forward to continue watching these districts’ grow in the coming years.”

City officials said Curry Ford West Market Street residents and business owners worked together toward a shared vision when it came to vitalizing the area.

“Curry Ford West has been the shopping, eating and drinking area for surrounding neighborhoods for years, but we are now in a position to strengthen the growth and economic vitality of the area,” said Diane Crouse, a long-time resident and president of Curry Ford West. “It has been an exciting journey to get to this point where Curry Ford West is a part of this program.”

Curry Ford West is the tenth district approved since the Orlando Main Streets program began in 2008. The other districts are: Audubon Park Garden District, Gateway Orlando, Church Street District, Ivanhoe Village Main Street, College Park Main Street, the Milk District, Mills 50, SoDo District and Thornton Park District.

More than $1 billion has been invested in those districts, which has led to the development of more than 1,000 new businesses and 6,400 jobs.

