Cussing will cost you in this South Carolina city

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Heading to Myrtle Beach anytime soon? Well, if you are and you have a potty mouth, you better watch what you say.

If you get caught publicly using profanity in the city of Myrtle Beach, you could be taken to jail or issued a citation, MyrtleBeachOnline.com reports.

While the courts have the final say as to what happens, it could cost you up to $500 and/or 30 days in jail.

“We encourage everyone to avoid violating this ordinance by speaking to others with the same respect and kindness you deserve,” Lt. Bryan Murphy, with the Myrtle Beach Police Department, said.

The city earned $22,161 last year from 289 tickets issued.

The citation is considered a misdemeanor and falls under the city’s disorderly conduct offense.

And it’s not about just using profanity, it’s also the way in which your words are used.

Murphy said a person could be in violation of the ordinance if he or she uses language to “provoke a violent reaction from another person.”

Consider yourself warned.



