Customizable breakfast experience draws tourists to Old Spanish Sugar Mill

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A visit to the Old Spanish Sugar Mill Grill and Griddle House is a mouthwatering experience like no other.

The restaurant, located inside De Leon Springs State Park, offers visitors a chance to make their customized pancakes and eggs while they sit at the table.

"I think it really strikes a cord with people. It's such a unique environment, where are you gonna find a place like this?" John Michaelos, manager of the restaurant said.

It was built in 1961 and is a replica of Florida's first water-powered sugar mill from 1832. Behind the restaurant, brickwork and machinery from the original building is preserved.

"We have generation after generation come back. I had a family the other day, they were fifth generation to attend here," Michaelos said. "We have families that come year after year and they just make it a part of their tradition when they come visit."

Visitors from all over the country come to enjoy the traditional American breakfast, like Randy Jacques, of New Smyrna beach.

"We just heard about this place. We think it's great. We're doing a buck wheat pancake and a regular pancake. We have eggs, bacon and sausage," Jacques said.

It's a place that also offers some historical sites, too. Next to the Old Spanish Sugar Mill Grill is The Fountain of Youth, built in the late 1800s.

Back in the day, it was a main roadside attraction in Central Florida, where visitors would drink water from the fountain.

A walk around De Leon Springs State Park leads people to discover more than 6,000 years of history through trails, kayaks and through an eco tour.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.