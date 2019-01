Super Bowl LIII might still be more than a week away, but the excitement over the commercials has already started.

One company that usually is a staple for debuting commercials during the Super Bowl, Budweiser, has come out with its commercial for this year’s game.

The theme is wind power, and fans of Bob Dylan will love the background music.

Check it out below.

So, what do you think? Let us know in the poll below.



