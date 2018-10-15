Dad, 7-year-old son drown while fishing in Florida river

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Authorities say they've recovered the bodies of a man and his 7-year-old son a day after they were swept away by the current while fishing on a Florida river.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office told news outlets that deputies were alerted Saturday afternoon when 36-year-old Eric Smart and his son Derrick were swept in the river. Authorities say a man was spotted trying to swim back with a boy in his arms.

Officials found the father's body late Saturday. The boy's body was recovered on Sunday afternoon.

Police are investigating but foul play isn't suspected.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.