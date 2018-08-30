Dad begs for help in finding man accused of stabbing daughter 100 times

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - The father of a woman who was stabbed more than 100 times in what police described as a "prolonged attack" is begging for the community's help in finding his daughter's alleged killer.

Wyatt Davis spoke to the media Thursday afternoon, days after his daughter Diana Kessler, 32, was found dead at a home on Hatteras Drive. Port Orange police said they believe Thomas C. McMullen Jr., 37, was responsible for the attack. Authorities have been looking for him since Monday night.

“I know there’s people out there that know where he is in our community and they’re looking out for him … but what I’m telling you is there’s $5,000 for you from Crime Stoppers, waiting on you. Sooner or later, he’s going to get paranoid and he’s going to think you know too much," Davis said. "Look what he did to my kid. You don’t think he’ll do that to you?"

Davis said Kessler had been in his home since she came to the U.S. from Romania when she was 14. He said although she had struggles in the past, she persevered.

“She had a rough life. She didn’t deserve this. She was the life of the party. She lit up the room with her smile. She wasn’t somebody that should just be wasted on somebody’s kitchen floor,” Davis said.

He added that Kessler was an adoring and dedicated single mother to her 7-year-old son.

“She was such a great mother and no matter what, she put (her son) first,” Davis said.

Police said Wednesday that Kessler had defensive wounds on her extremities, suggesting that she tried to fight off her attacker. Davis said he didn't doubt that because he knew his daughter could defend herself.

“I'm sure (McMullen) might even have a few wounds of his own that need to be treated and if you’re the one treating him after what he did to my kid, then I hope you rot, too,” Davis said.

He also had a direct message for McMullen.

“If you’re listening to me, that’s your best bet, Thomas McMullen Jr. -- turn yourself in and have your day in court or I’ll see ya around,” Davis said.

A GoFundMe has been established to help pay for Kessler's memorial service.

Anyone with information concerning McMullen's whereabouts is asked to call the Port Orange Police Department tip line at 386-506-5878, Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477) or 911.

