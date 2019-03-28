Dad goes viral singing 'Ave Marie' at Disney World, makes daughter proud

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man’s daughter knew how talented of a singer her dad was and she wanted Disney guests to know as well.

Justin Gigiello, of Connecticut, has gone viral for singing "Ave Maria" in the lobby of the Grand Floridian on March 20.

According to Gigiello’s Facebook post, his daughter saw a pianist and asked him if he could play while her father sang along, and boy was she proud of her dad.

What an impromptu performance, all because of his biggest little fan.

