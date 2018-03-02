Dangerous drivers blow through construction barricades at closed on-ramp

ORLANDO, Fla. - Dangerous driving at a newly closed on-ramp near downtown forced Orlando police to briefly patrol the area Friday morning.

Construction crews placed barriers blocking the Michigan Street eastbound I-4 on-ramp as it undergoes revamping. However, some drivers went through the grass or manually removed the barriers to get on the highway, prompting traffic concerns.

Construction worker Steeve Vernet says it's a problem they encounter frequently. "You have people (construction workers) in these bright, fluorescent outfits here and they're just running the cones over and basically having you dive out of the way and just pray to God that you don't get hit," he said.

News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve warned that skipping barriers is punishable with fines and tickets, and can be dangerous for both the driver and construction workers.

"You don't know what's going to happen to your car. You're assuming that just because you see the road (that it) is OK. That's not necessarily true. You can drive through there and next thing you know, you're sinking into the ground."

The Michigan Street on-ramp will be closed for a year as part of the I-4 Ultimate Project.

