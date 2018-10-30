Man wanted to rape, kill, cannibalize young girl, Brevard sheriff says

VIERA, Fla. - An investigation that started in Brevard County led to the arrest of a man who authorities say had an "intense bloodlust" and wanted to commit necrophilia and cannibalism with a young girl.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said Tuesday that the case is "one of the most sickening in my 39 years in law enforcement."

Ivey said agents arrested Alexander Barter, of Shelby County, Texas, on federal charges, including criminal solicitation and criminal attempt to commit capital murder.

Ivey said Barter posted an online ad that said, in part: "I'd like to try necrophilia and cannibalism and see what it's like to take a life."

Undercover agents talked to Barter and set up a meeting in Texas, where he was arrested.

Alexander Barter, 21, of Texas.

Ivey said Barter had a knife and bags and was planning on carrying out his attack.

"This was not role playing or just talking online," Ivey said. "He said he wanted to rape, kill and cannibalize her. He said he lived in the woods and her body would never be found."

Ivey said in order to protect the investigation, he would not release the name of the site on which Barter posted the ad or the age of the child he thought he was meeting.

Ivey thanked his team, who worked with authorities in Texas, Homeland Security and the Border Patrol.

"They did an amazing job getting him off the streets," Ivey said. "There are monsters walking around among us, preying on our children each and every day."

Ivey said there's no indication that Barter has ever been successful in carrying out any similar attacks.

Barter is in federal custody in Texas.

