Deputy dashcam video shows dramatic end to chase in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Brevard County deputies have released dashcam video that shows the dramatic ending to a multi-county crash involving a stolen SUV.

The video shows a deputy's cruiser attempting to stop a carjacking suspect Saturday afternoon near Melbourne.

Deputies say the suspect stole the Jaguar SUV during a carjacking in Martin County, then traveled into both Indian River and Brevard counties before being stopped.

The dashcam video shows a BCSO deputy performing a PIT maneuver to bring the SUV to a stop. During the PIT maneuver, the deputy's patrol car got caught on the SUV, causing the cruiser to travel a short distance on two wheels.

An underage boy and girl were arrested after the SUV came to a stop. They are now facing charges in Martin County.

