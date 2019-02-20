Daughter of life-saving firefighter battling brain condition

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A firefighter who helped revive a 2-year-old boy in cardiac arrest after a near-drowning is now getting help from his co-workers and community. Gabi, the daughter of Kissimmee Fire Department firefighter Renato Pimanta, suffered a seizure last month. The unexpected medical episode lead to the discovery of arteriovenous malformation, which is an abnormal tangle of blood vessels in the brain.

Fellow Kissimmee firefighter Greg Lightbody set up the fundraising campaign to help cover their medical costs. Lightbody was also the recipient of thousands of dollars in donations through GoFundMe last month, when his family’s Longwood home caught fire. He created the page “Gabi the Warrior Princess” after hearing about her diagnosis and anticipated the financial burden that comes with emergency surgery.

While Pimanta serves the community through the fire department, his wife helps others as a health care provider. Together, the couple have three children including a newborn son. Lightbody writes, “Both of them are the type that would not think twice about giving you the shirt off of their back.” He also said Gabi idolizes her father and considers him a hero. The Young family shares that sentiment.

Last week, Pimanta was called to an emergency involving a 2-year-old boy. Sophia Young said her husband was making dinner when their son Austin made his way through a glass door, a screened door, a gate, then to a dock where he fell into the water.

Pimanta said that when his team arrived, the boy’s father was performing CPR on the child who appeared lifeless. They were able to resuscitate Austin and returned to the family’s home after he was discharged to meet under better circumstances.

Our crews responded to a 2 year old child in cardiac arrest secondary to a drowning. Our crews were able to resuscitate the child! The child was d/c from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery! On Sunday, the crew that responded went to the home for a special visit! pic.twitter.com/T9hQwkIFVo — Kissimmee Fire (@KissimmeeFire) February 19, 2019

So far, the GoFundMe campaign has raised $3,530 of its $10,000 goal. Gabi is scheduled for surgery sometime next week.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.