Daughter's reaction to being ‘pulled over' by police officer dad is priceless

This little girl’s reaction to being “pulled over” by her dad, who is a police K-9 officer in Central Florida, couldn’t get any cuter.

Talynn, 10-months old, can been seen in a video in a toy car on the road with her dad’s police car behind her.

As her dad walks up to her, he says, “Excuse me, ma’am. License, registration and proof of insurance, please.”

The sweet girl starts laughing at her dad, to which he responds, “I don’t think this is a laughing matter.”

That only brings more adorable laughter.

After the traffic stop, her dad was off to protect and serve.

