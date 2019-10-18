Davenport Pumpkin House returns, scaring cancer away

DAVENPORT, Fla. - The Davenport 'Pumpkin House' returns for another year to raise money for cancer awareness and Moffitt Cancer Center.

This time, The Great Pumpkin Fence will display more than 500 hand-carved pumpkins.

Christopher Bailey, the man behind the Halloween undertaking, began the project as a way to thank Moffitt for the treatment they provide his wife, Adriana Bailey.

In 2017, his wife was diagnosed with stage IV adenocarcinoma, a type of lung cancer not typically caused by smoking. Since 2018, Adriana Bailey has been involved in a clinical trial at Moffitt Cancer Center.

“The hope Moffitt provided us, as well as the care they continue to provide, is the reason I want to give back, but I need help from the community,” Christopher Bailey said in a new release.

This year, the community is encouraged to sponsor a pumpkin. For a $10 donation, Christopher will carve the cancer awareness ribbon, write your name on a pumpkin and display it on the fence. All the profit goes to Moffitt.

“This year, I want to showcase the art of pumpkin carving and the compassion of the community,” Christopher said.

The Halloween display can be seen every night through Halloween. For more information or to make a donation, click here.

