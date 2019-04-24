News

David Harbour cancels appearance at MegaCon Orlando

MegaCon will be in Orlando May 16-19

By Jon Jankowski - Digital journalist
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Turner Image

David Harbour 

ORLANDO, Fla. - MegaCon Orlando announced on Twitter that David Harbour is canceling his appearance at this year's event.

Harbour is most known for his role as Jim Hopper in "Stranger Things."

More News Headlines

EPIC Photo Ops will get in touch with anyone who purchased a photo op with Harbour and "Stranger Things" co-star Sean Astin. 

CLICK HERE FOR LIST OF CELEBRITIES SCHEDULED FOR ORLANDO MEGACON

Refund and exchange options will be discussed with customers who purchased tickets to see him.

Jason Momoa, Patrick Warburton and Ben McKenzie also canceled their appearances.

MegaCon will be in Orlando May 16-19 at the Orange County Convention Center.
 

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.