David Harbour cancels appearance at MegaCon Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - MegaCon Orlando announced on Twitter that David Harbour is canceling his appearance at this year's event.

Harbour is most known for his role as Jim Hopper in "Stranger Things."

EPIC Photo Ops will get in touch with anyone who purchased a photo op with Harbour and "Stranger Things" co-star Sean Astin.

Due to professional commitments, David Harbour must cancel his appearance at MEGACON Orlando 2019. If you purchased a Photo Op with David, including the Stranger Things Duo with Sean Astin, Epic Photo Ops will be in touch with your refund/exchange options. — MegaCon Orlando (@MegaConOrlando) April 24, 2019

Refund and exchange options will be discussed with customers who purchased tickets to see him.

Jason Momoa, Patrick Warburton and Ben McKenzie also canceled their appearances.

MegaCon will be in Orlando May 16-19 at the Orange County Convention Center.



