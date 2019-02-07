Daytona Beach bans panhandling in business district

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A popular Florida beach town is banning panhandling in most of its business district.
City commissioners in Daytona Beach passed a set of rules Wednesday banning panhandling within 20 feet of an entrance or exit of commercially zoned property, a bus stop or a public transportation facility and the boardwalk.
It also bans panhandling by approaching people in vehicles or soliciting people at outdoor restaurants.
Violators can be fined $200 or arrested for more aggressive behavior.
The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports officers were hitting the streets immediately to enforce the new rules.
