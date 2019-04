DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Daytona Beach firefighter was injured early Monday while battling a blaze at an apartment complex, officials said.

The fire broke out around 3 a.m. along Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard.

The firefighter was taken to a hospital, but details about the injuries are not known.

The fire forced four people out of their homes, but no one else was hurt.

Investigators believe an electrical problem caused the fire.



