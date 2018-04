DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach lifeguards said they had to fly a red flag today because of hazardous rip current conditions.

Lifeguard personnel said they rescued 28 people from the surf on 14 different rescues.

Despite the red flags, Beach Safety staff dealt with huge crowds and heavy traffic in all areas of the beach.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.