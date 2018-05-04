Daytona Beach library to reopen after Hurricane Irma

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Volusia County library that sustained extensive damage in Hurricane Irma last year is reopening to the public Saturday.

Crews worked up until the last minute on the finishing refurbishment touches at the Daytona Beach Regional Library at City Island.

Lucinda Colee, the library services director for Volusia County, said the building has been closed for the past eight months after Hurricane Irma caused a lot of damage to it.

"When I drove over the little bridge onto the island, our parking lot was still full of water," Colee recalled.

Colee said the library flooded. She described the damage as "devastating."

Majority of the floors and the drywall were ruined. She adds a lot of the furniture was destroyed, including all of the furniture in the children's area.

Amazingly, she said only 200 books left in the book drop-off bin were lost out of the entire collection.

"We're very fortunate cause this collection we valued at about $2 million at this one location, so it would have been really hard to replace all of those items," Colee said.

It took crews a couple weeks after the storm to dry out the building and all of the books.

Then they installed new carpeting and flooring, replaced the damaged drywall, and bought new furniture.



County officials said the total cost of the renovation cost $1.3 million. The newly refurbished library is scheduled to reopen Saturday.



Gerri Hover said her family loves going to the library and they can't wait to check out the facility's new look.



"It's a wonderful place to be. They have things for the children, all kinds of events happen in the library," Hover said.



The library is also unveiling the brand-new children's play area behind the facility. The $500,000 playground was built through a partnership between the county and the city of Daytona Beach.



Colee said they are excited to welcome everyone back to the library this weekend.



"We're just happy that they're going to be able to come back to the library and we're excited to see them again," Colee said. "I know they're excited to finally be able to use this library again."



The City Island library grand reopening at 10 a.m. Saturday.

