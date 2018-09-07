Daytona Beach officer accused of throwing child, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Daytona Beach police officer has been terminated after he was arrested on a child abuse charge, officials from the Daytona Beach Police Department said.

The investigation into John Barrett, 28, began Tuesday when a young girl in his care complained of head pain and had bruising on her left ear. Police said the girl told them that Barrett picked her up and threw her the previous night because she would not go to bed.

The girl told investigators that she cried after Barrett grabbed her by her legs and threw her, causing her to land on a toy, and slapped her with an open palm on her ear, according to the affidavit. Police said the victim, whose age was not available, had significant bruising to her ear, dried blood on her ear canal and bruising to her left upper arm.

Barrett denied harming the girl during an interview with investigators and instead smirked and chuckled at the allegations and seemed to show no concern about her injuries, according to the report.

Barrett was arrested on a charge of child abuse without great bodily harm.

Officials said he became a full-time officer with the Daytona Beach Police Department on May 14 and was still on his 18-month probationary period. He has been terminated as a result of the arrest.

