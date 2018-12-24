Daytona Beach officer hits pedestrian with patrol car, troopers say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Daytona Beach police officer in a marked patrol car struck a pedestrian on International Speedway Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Sgt. Kevin Connelly told troopers that he was driving eastbound on West International Speedway Boulevard around 3 a.m. Sunday when he noticed 21-year-old Samuel Diaz in the road, the crash report said.

Troopers said Connelly swerved to avoid Diaz, but the front right side of his car still struck Diaz, causing the pedestrian to hit the windshield then land on the inside lane of the roadway.

Diaz was taken to Halifax Medical Center as a trauma alert.

No further details were immediately available.

