Daytona Beach police arrest boardwalk graffiti suspect

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach police is thanking the public for helping officers find a graffiti suspect.

Officers have arrested Devin Bennett on a criminal mischief charge.

The department released a video Monday showing photos of the man who they believe is Bennett.

Surveillance video shows a shirtless man with recognizable arm, chest and back tattoos carrying a bag with a group of people. He's seen pulling out what seems to be spray paint from the bag and painting a design on wall on the boardwalk as the group continues on.

Investigators say hours after releasing the surveillance video on social media, they were able to take the 24-year-old into custody.

He's since been released from the Volusia County Jail.

