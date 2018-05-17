Daytona Beach police ask for help identifying burglary suspects

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Officials from the Daytona Beach Police Department asked for help identifying suspects in a gas station burglary.

DBPD officers said the N&P Gas and Shop at 303 N. Ridgewood Ave. was robbed on May 10 by four suspects. According to the arrest report, an employee realized $750 worth of merchandise was missing when he came in to the gas station for his morning shift.

Pictures of the four suspects were posted on DBPD's social media channels.

IF YOU KNOW THEM, CALL US. @DBCops1 needs your help identifying these folks in connection to a burglary that occurred on May 10, 2018, at 303 N. Ridgewood Ave. Call Daytona Beach Police Detective Mary Talluto, 386-671-5220. pic.twitter.com/4ZMg7A03e6 — Daytona Beach Police (@DBCops1) May 16, 2018

Police said Derrick White, the owner of Mayes Car Wash, which is right next to the gas station, said someone had attempted to break into his business storage area.

Authorities said they then discovered White had an open Volusia County warrant from April for charges of driving without a valid driver's license. Officers said they then took White into custody for those separate charges.

If you have any information on the burglary, call DBPD at (386)-671-5220.

