Daytona Beach police called to home after gunshots heard

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach police were called to a neighborhood late Tuesday after gunshots were heard and a man was found lying on the ground, a witness told News 6.

The incident was reported on Shady Place near Nova Road and U.S. 1, not far from the Daytona Beach Golf Club.

Police have not released any details, but a witness told News 6 reporter Ezzy Castro that she heard about three shots.

The witness said one person was taken to a hospital.

The house was blocked off with crime tape, and officers continued to investigate early Wednesday.

