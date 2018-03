DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach police are involved in a standoff with an armed person, officials said.

The standoff is taking place Thursday night in the 1400 block of Forest Avenue.

Police said the person, who is armed with a long gun, has a violent history and is in an agitated state.

SWAT and hostage negotiators are at the scene, police said.

