Daytona Beach police need help identifying burglar

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Beach Police Department is asking for the community's help in finding a woman who stole credit cards and other items from a residence in Meadowbrook Circle.

Authorities said that a woman stole items and credit cards from a resident at Meadowbrook Circle on Aug. 16. The woman used the victim's Old Navy card at the store the same day and spent almost $370.

Dayton Beach police are asking for help to identify the woman. If you have any information, call 386-671-5247.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.