Daytona Beach Police notice increase in stolen guns from unlocked cars

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Beach Police Department said officers have noticed an increase lately in guns being stolen from unlocked cars.

Police issued a list to make sure gun owners don't have their firearm stolen.

Investigators said remember to take your gun into your house at night.

If you have to keep a gun in the car, make sure it is locked in the glove box and the car door is locked.

Officers said do not openly move your gun to or from your car

Police say to not tell others you have a gun in the car.

