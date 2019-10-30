News

Daytona Beach Police notice increase in stolen guns from unlocked cars

Police send out list of reminders to gun owners

By Jon Jankowski - Digital journalist

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Beach Police Department said officers have noticed an increase lately in guns being stolen from unlocked cars.

Police issued a list to make sure gun owners don't have their firearm stolen.

More News Headlines

  • Investigators said remember to take your gun into your house at night.
  • If you have to keep a gun in the car, make sure it is locked in the glove box and the car door is locked.
  • Officers said do not openly move your gun to or from your car
  • Police say to not tell others you have a gun in the car.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.