Daytona Beach Police notice increase in stolen guns from unlocked cars

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Beach Police Department said officers have noticed an increase lately in guns being stolen from unlocked cars.
Police issued a list to make sure gun owners don't have their firearm stolen.
- Investigators said remember to take your gun into your house at night.
- If you have to keep a gun in the car, make sure it is locked in the glove box and the car door is locked.
- Officers said do not openly move your gun to or from your car
- Police say to not tell others you have a gun in the car.
Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.