Daytona Beach police officer arrested in DUI crash, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A Daytona Beach police officer was arrested on a DUI charge after causing a crash then refusing to complete a field sobriety test or submit to a breath test, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they responded to West Lake Mary Boulevard and Interstate 4 around 10 p.m. on Sunday in reference to a crash involving a Honda Odyssey van, driven by Daytona Beach police officer Tyler Keen, and a silver Hyundai passenger car.

The van had significant front end damage and the Hyundai had significant rear end damage, according to the report. Witnesses said the Hyundai was stopped at a red light when the van ran into it without attempting to slow down at all, according to authorities.

Deputies said Keen smelled of alcohol, had blood shot eyes and was speaking slowly.

Keen refused to submit to any field sobriety tests or a breath test to determine alcohol content.

He was charged with driving under the influence.

Officials from the Daytona Beach Police Department issued a brief statement about Keen's arrest.

"Our only response is that Officer Keen has been placed on administrative leave with pay and there will be an internal investigation," the statement read.

